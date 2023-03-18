Cabka N.V. (AMS:CABKA) Annual Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's been a good week for Cabka N.V. (AMS:CABKA) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest annual results, and the shares gained 9.4% to €7.42. The results were positive, with revenue coming in at €209m, beating analyst expectations by 3.4%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Cabka from two analysts is for revenues of €240.0m in 2023 which, if met, would be a decent 15% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Cabka forecast to report a statutory profit of €0.19 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €223.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of €0.22 in 2023. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Cabka after the latest results; even though they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a substantial drop in per-share earnings expectations.

The consensus price target was unchanged at €11.23, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that Cabka's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 15% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 20% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.8% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Cabka's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Cabka. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

