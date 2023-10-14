Cable glitches for Rochester council meetings being addressed

Oct. 13—ROCHESTER — Equipment failure that led to missing audio in the Oct. 2 Rochester City Council cable broadcast is being addressed.

With equipment set to be replaced, city staff are uncertain whether the issue will be resolved in time for the Monday, Oct. 16, council study session and regular meeting.

Anyone interested in watching the meetings virtually are encouraged to access them through online Zoom software or the city's livestream.

To access the meeting through Zoom, go to

https://tinyurl.com/3mw8vkek

online and use the webinar ID 912 4541 8192 and passcode 162027.

For audio-only access by phone, call 312-326-6799 and use the same ID and passcode.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Links to the livestreams of the meetings are available in the agendas posted at

www.rochestermn.gov/meetings/council-meetings

Both sessions can also be attended in person. The study session is at 3:30 p.m. Monday and the regular meeting begins at 7 p.m. Both are held in council chambers of the city-county Government Center, 151 Fourth St. SE.