Cable man dies after crashing into tow truck on Ohio 4 in Clark County

Feb. 18—A 29-year-old man died just before noon Saturday when his car crashed into a stationary vehicle on Ohio 4 in Bethel Twp., according to law enforcement officials.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the man as Drue Allen Lemasters from Cable, near Urbana.

Crews were dispatched on reports of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 4 near Enon Road around 11:50 a.m., according to OSHP. The site is slightly east of the Ohio 4 split with Interstate 70.

A 2019 Ford F-550 tow truck stopped in the right lane on State Route 4 to load a disabled vehicle when Lemasters came southwest in a 2020 Kia Soul and hit the rear of the tow truck, the patrol said.

He succumbed to his injuries sustained from the crash and was pronounced deceased on scene. The tow truck driver was not injured.

The Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Clark County Sheriff's Department and Bethel Twp. EMS/Fire Department.