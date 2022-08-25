Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has announced that the dividend on 16th of September will be increased to $2.85, which will be 3.6% higher than last year's payment of $2.75 which covered the same period. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.9%, which is below the industry average.

Cable One's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Cable One's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 27.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Cable One Is Still Building Its Track Record

Cable One's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from $6.00 total annually to $11.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.0% a year over that time. Cable One has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Cable One has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 26% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Cable One Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Cable One that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

