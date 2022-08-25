Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The board of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) has announced that the dividend on 16th of September will be increased to $2.85, which will be 3.6% higher than last year's payment of $2.75 which covered the same period. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 0.9%, which is below the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Cable One

Cable One's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, Cable One's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 27.2%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 16% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Cable One Is Still Building Its Track Record

Cable One's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2015, the dividend has gone from $6.00 total annually to $11.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.0% a year over that time. Cable One has been growing its dividend at a decent rate, and the payments have been stable. However, the payment history is very short, so there is no evidence yet that the dividend can be sustained over a full economic cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Cable One has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 26% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

Cable One Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Cable One that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 'Significant decline in demand:' Toll Brothers boosts buyer incentives as home orders fall by 60%

    The Fort Washington home builder may deliver 2,000 less homes than it originally expected in the current fiscal year as market softening, supply chain issues and labor shortages take their toll on the company.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks With 9% to 15% Dividend Increases in 2022

    The best dividend stocks to consider buying now include those of two leading utilities and one of a maker of popular candies and snack foods.

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Whether her investments and stock strategies are panning out or not, one thing has always been consistent. Wood has never deviated from her path, and continues to this day to urge investors to stay the path. Wood h

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth investor that became a rock star after a market-thumping run in 2020 as the co-founder and CEO of the Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has seen many of her key investments falter over the past year and change. Exact Sciences was a market darling for Wood in 2020, but it's been largely downhill since the stock peaked early last year.

  • 10 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 energy stocks to buy before winter. To skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector and the prospective future demand for these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks to Buy Before Winter. In February 2022, the Russian Federation invaded […]

  • 2 Penny Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Stocks under $5 a share (aka penny stocks) are rarely worth considering as an investment vehicle. Companies that occupy this portion of the equity price spectrum tend to have major fundamental flaws, poor management teams, and/or unfavorable competitive positions within their industry. Speaking to this point, several of the best-performing equities over the prior 12 months were former penny stocks.

  • After-hours movers: Nvidia, Salesforce, Tesla and more

    Top trending stocks in after-hours trading.

  • 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio

    In the article, we will discuss 10 stocks to sell according to Ray Dalio. To skip the detailed analysis of Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Associates, go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Ray Dalio. Raymond Thomas Dalio is an American billionaire investor, hedge fund manager, and philanthropist. He is also the author of […]

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    A down market is the perfect opportunity to buy into these highly profitable and attractively priced stocks.

  • Billionaires Are Scooping Up These 3 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks

    U.S. stock markets have been exceedingly volatile in 2022. The billionaire brothers Julian and Felix Baker -- co-owners of the biotechnology focused hedge fund Baker Bros. Advisors -- are a prime example. Perhaps most interestingly, the Baker brothers bought large chunks of small-cap healthcare stocks Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD), Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS), and Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) in the most recent quarter.

  • Tesla Stock Split: Everything You Need to Know About the Upcoming Split

    This has been a challenging year in every sense of the word for Wall Street professionals and everyday investors. In 2022, this shining light is stock splits. Since the beginning of the year, dozens of companies have announced and/or enacted stock splits.

  • How can I lock in some fat and stable income in this still-volatile market? Here are 3 top Goldman Sachs dividend stocks yielding as high as 13.6%

    A potential safe haven in a volatile market.

  • Warren Buffett Just Did Something He Hasn't Done This Century

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett buys or sells stock, everyday investors and Wall Street professionals all pay close attention. The best news for investors is that following Buffett's trading activity, and riding his coattails, if you choose to do so, is pretty easy. A 13F provides an under-the-hood look at what money managers with at least $100 million in assets under management were buying, selling, and holding in the most-recent quarter.

  • Nvidia has faced this type of downturn before, and seems to have a specific goal in mind this time

    Nvidia Corp. has been through this type of downturn before, and this time executives are taking more aggressive tactics to overcome it. Nvidia (NVDA) executives warned Wall Street on Wednesday that revenue in its next fiscal quarter would be roughly $1 billion below analysts’ expectations, due to supply chain-issues and a sudden slowdown in consumer demand for gaming products. The last time that Nvidia suffered a glut in gaming chips, during the “crypto hangover” of 2019, revenue declined year-over-year for four consecutive quarters.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy With Ultra-Safe Dividends

    It's a fantastic hunting ground for great dividend stocks that will put passive income into your pocket just for owning a piece of the company. Whether owning property directly or selling realty-related products or services, here are three no-brainer winners you can hold in confidence for their proven dividends. The company's revenue has increased by an average of 6.5% annually over the past decade alone.

  • Looking for Bargains? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Insiders Are Buying Right Now

    When stocks fall in price, it’s frequently a signal for renewed investor interest. After all, low share prices offer a chance to live up to the old market advice, ‘buy low and sell high.’ What investors need is some way to tell the underlying reasons for a drop in share price, whether it bodes well or ill for the stock. One of the best stock signals comes from corporate insiders, the company officers who hold positions of high responsibility – to their Boards, and to their peers, and to their sh

  • There’s a new supercycle emerging for the economy, and these are the stocks that would benefit, strategist says

    A mild recession engineered by the Fed won't be enough to offset the structural shifts headed for the economy. Here's how one strategist would play it.

  • JPMorgan sees the S&P 500 hitting 4,800 by the end of 2022 — here is the $100B catalyst that it believes in for the next 2-3 months

    Get in now before the train takes off?

  • A billionaire who backed Jeff Bezos and Larry Page said not investing in 'slightly crazy' Elon Musk was 'probably the worst investment decision of all time'

    "The conventional wisdom was that venture capitalists thought not to invest in electric vehicle companies and not new car companies," John Doerr said.

  • Intel, Languishing At 5 Year Lows, Inks $30B Expansion Deal With Brookfield

    Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) and Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE: BAM) agreed to jointly fund up to $30 billion for the U.S. chipmaker's leading-edge chip factories in Arizona. Brookfield's infrastructure affiliate will invest up to $15 billion for a 49% stake in the expansion project. At the same time, Intel will retain majority ownership and operating control of the two chip factories meant to make advanced chips in Chandler, Arizona. Also Read: TSMC Clients To Bargain Over Foundry Prices R