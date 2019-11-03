Is Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) Excessively Paying Its CEO?

In 2015 David Li was appointed CEO of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP). This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. Next, we'll consider growth that the business demonstrates. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

View our latest analysis for Cabot Microelectronics

How Does David Li's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing, our data says that Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has a market cap of US$4.5b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$5.5m for the year to September 2018. We think total compensation is more important but we note that the CEO salary is lower, at US$645k. We further remind readers that the CEO may face performance requirements to receive the non-salary part of the total compensation. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, we found the median CEO total compensation was US$5.1m.

So David Li is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Cabot Microelectronics has changed from year to year.

NasdaqGS:CCMP CEO Compensation, November 3rd 2019 More

Is Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Growing?

On average over the last three years, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 21% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 61% over last year.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. Most shareholders would be pleased to see strong revenue growth combined with EPS growth. This combo suggests a fast growing business. Shareholders might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 196%, over three years, would leave most Cabot Microelectronics Corporation shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

David Li is paid around the same as most CEOs of similar size companies.

Few would be critical of the leadership, since returns have been juicy and earnings per share are moving in the right direction. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling Cabot Microelectronics (free visualization of insider trades).

If you want to buy a stock that is better than Cabot Microelectronics, this free list of high return, low debt companies is a great place to look.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.