Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.37

The board of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 10th of March, with investors receiving $0.37 per share. This payment means that the dividend yield will be 2.0%, which is around the industry average.

Cabot's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Prior to this announcement, Cabot's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. No cash flows could definitely make returning cash to shareholders difficult, or at least mean the balance sheet will come under pressure.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 27.0% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 34%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Cabot Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.80 total annually to $1.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 6.3% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Cabot has grown earnings per share at 27% per year over the past five years. The company's earnings per share has grown rapidly in recent years, and it has a good balance between reinvesting and paying dividends to shareholders, so we think that Cabot could prove to be a strong dividend payer.

Our Thoughts On Cabot's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. While Cabot is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Cabot has 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

