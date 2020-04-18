Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we are going to look at Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Cabot Oil & Gas:

0.21 = US$879m ÷ (US$4.5b - US$328m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Cabot Oil & Gas has an ROCE of 21%.

Does Cabot Oil & Gas Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, Cabot Oil & Gas's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 6.8% average in the Oil and Gas industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Cabot Oil & Gas's ROCE is currently very good.

Cabot Oil & Gas has an ROCE of 21%, but it didn't have an ROCE 3 years ago, since it was unprofitable. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. The image below shows how Cabot Oil & Gas's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. We note Cabot Oil & Gas could be considered a cyclical business. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Cabot Oil & Gas's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Cabot Oil & Gas has total assets of US$4.5b and current liabilities of US$328m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 7.3% of its total assets. Cabot Oil & Gas has low current liabilities, which have a negligible impact on its relatively good ROCE.