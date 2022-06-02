Cabrillo High School vandalism investigated as 'hate crime'

Jun. 1—Vandalism damage to Cabrillo High School discovered on Tuesday is under investigation by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office as a hate crime, according to a spokeswoman on Wednesday.

Deputies were dispatched to a report of vandalism at Cabrillo High, located in the 4300 block of Constellation Road, at about 6 a.m., according to sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Zick said the reported vandalism included racial slurs painted on walls, over murals and on windows. Concrete was poured in front of classroom doors in an attempt to prevent them from opening, according to Zick.

Lompoc Unified School District spokesman Doug Sorum added that damage included liquid pant splashed on walls, windows and exterior dining tables. The district did not provided estimated costs for the damages.

Sorum added that Cabrillo and LUSD staff have begun cleaning up the damage and making repairs on Wednesday.

"We offer our sincere thanks to the hardworking staff at Cabrillo High and our [maintenance and operations] team for quickly responding to repair and clean up this damage," said Sorum, who is the district's assistant superintendent of Business Services.

School resource Deputy Dennis Thomas is conducting a follow-up investigation in coordination with Cabrillo's administration, according to Zick.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Thomas by email at ddt3055@sbsheriff.org. Zick said people can remain anonymous by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting SBSheriff.org to provide a tip.

Another vandalism incident, later deemed a "senior prank," occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Monday at Santa Barbara High School, according to police officials.

The Santa Barbara Police Combined Communications Center received several reports of loud and unusual sounds, and breaking glass coming from the high school. Upon investigating the incident, officers detained 16 high school students who were attempting to perform a prank that involved gallons of baby oil, Vaseline, raw fish and oysters placed on floors and door handles, according to officials.

Santa Barbara police officers also allegedly found broken windows, graffiti and toilet paper strewn in trees. Costs have yet to be determined and the incident remains under investigation, according to the Police Department.