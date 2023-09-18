Cabrini School student's drawing places second in international contest

St. Frances Cabrini School fifth grader Sean Borromeo (center) won second place in the Catholic Daughters of the Americas education contest with his drawing of Jesus jumping from one mountaintop to the other. Sean competed with students in other countries in the Western Hemisphere meaning he placed at an international level. With him are his parents Noriza and Oscar Borroemeo.

Sean Borromeo’s father Oscar is impressed this his son’s artistic ability. The St. Frances Cabrini School fifth grader won second place and $50 in an educational contest sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

And this is an international award, said Lisa Campos, co-chair of the education committee for the local chapter of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.

“It’s not just the U.S. but the Americas,” stressed Campos.

That means Sean competed against students from other countries in the Western Hemisphere. He placed first in the state of Louisiana’s CDA contest before going on to compete at the international level.

Sean drew a picture of Jesus jumping from one mountaintop to another. It was in keeping with one of the themes of the contest which was “God’s love and kindness will shine upon us like the sun that rises in the sky. Luke 1:78.”

Sean’s parents Oscar and Noriza Borromeo were on hand to see Sean get his award after morning mass.

Oscar saw his son’s drawing for the first time at mass. He was impressed with his son’s artistic ability.

“I know he can paint. He can do drawing on his tablet but didn’t know it was like this,” said Oscar.

“It’s good,” said Noriza.

This is the first time any student from the two Catholic elementary schools in Alexandria has won an award like this at the international level.

“We are so proud that we have children participating in our community. And then to have a child when it's just, you know, we're a small town, so anything like this is exciting,” said Susan Harrison, CDA regent.

“You need to take this time and have this frame,” Campos told Sean. “It's a pretty big deal, Buddy.”

The drawing will be displayed on the school's Facebook Page St. Frances Cabrini School.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Cabrini School student's drawing places second in international contest