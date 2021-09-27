What Is Cacao Butter, and Why Is It So Popular?
Meet what makes chocolate melt and get our top tips for using this fat in your cooking.
Meet what makes chocolate melt and get our top tips for using this fat in your cooking.
Braising is a hands-off way to turn tougher cuts of meat into a tender, succulent meal.
The public service will be held from noon to 5 p.m. at the Moloney Funeral Home in Holbrook, her father, Joseph Petito, said on social media.
“It’s so filling, and it tastes like I just indulged.”
Ethiopian and Eritrean food is well known globally, but this is your chance to discover Somali cooking.
Funeral services took place in Holbrook, New York, near the Bayport-Blue Point community where Petito grew up.
The New England Patriots honored retired wide receiver Julian Edelman with a special halftime ceremony during Sunday's game vs. the New Orleans Saints.
Lisa Aiken sends her picks straight from Paris Fashion Week.
The Falcons hadn't beaten a top-level college team since Nov. 2, 2019.
"Respect the miracle of this union," Lauryn Hill said as she, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel took the stage in New York City for Global Citizen Live, kicking off the Fugees' international tour
An exhibition at New York's Museum of Modern Art explores our fascination with the automobile, and features cars as art, as well as art influenced by cars.
Whether you’re buying for a top chef or an amateur toastmaster, these kitchen-specific gifts will please anyone with culinary aspirations.
More mayhem and madness lie ahead as Netflix confirms Tiger King 2 will debut on Nov. 17, during the streamer’s Tudum presentation on Saturday. Netflix confirmed the date via a video refresher of documentary subjects Joe Exotic, and Carole Baskin, as well as all the best twists and turns from Season 1. It’s not exactly […]
The transition to living a healthier lifestyle doesn’t mean we have to completely give up our favorite sweets. Just ask […] The post Good Girl Chocolate brand proves even sweets can be healthy appeared first on TheGrio.
It starts with a workout with a few hundred people around the world.
Long and healthy lashes are just a swipe away.
Gabby Petito has been laid to rest. A funeral was held for the 22-year-old woman whose remains were recovered last week near Grand Teton National Park near Wyoming. During the services, which were held near her hometown of Holbrook, NY, her father, Joe Petito, gave an emotional eulogy in honor of his late daughter.
Two of the most sought-after documents by immigrants in the United States are the Social Security card and the Employment Authorization Document (EAD), better known as a work permit, to be able to legally bring bread to the table.
It only has five ingredients — and it couldn't be easier to assemble.
Many Americans think of only a handful of countries when they hear the word Mediterranean. For our version from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights, Mediterranean,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we brown chicken thighs, then cook pasta shells in a spiced tomato sauce spiked with harissa, a North African spice paste. The harissa is a simple way to incorporate both chili heat and a mixture of aromatic spices.
Oregon Ducks coach Mario Cristobal flung his headset in anger after freshman Kris Hutson's taunting penalty in the first half.