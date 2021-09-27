What Is Cacao Butter, and Why Is It So Popular?

Associated Press

Many Americans think of only a handful of countries when they hear the word Mediterranean. For our version from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights, Mediterranean,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, we brown chicken thighs, then cook pasta shells in a spiced tomato sauce spiked with harissa, a North African spice paste. The harissa is a simple way to incorporate both chili heat and a mixture of aromatic spices.