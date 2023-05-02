Cache of ammunition found at home of Shoreline man who brought arsenal to Seattle hotel

A Shoreline man who brought high-powered guns and a sniper rifle to a Seattle hotel has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for illegally possessing ammunition, according to the Department of Justice.

On Mar. 10, 2022, Seattle police officers were called to a hotel room in downtown Seattle for reports of an agitated man who was asking staff for help.

Officers went into the room and found that furniture had been overturned and the mattress had been dragged over to block the door.

Two guns were found, including a ghost gun – a gun without a serial number.

Because of his disturbed mental state, medics took 45-year-old Rustam Yusupov to the hospital. He was later arrested.

As officers were about to leave the hotel, a staff member who was working in the hotel parking garage told them he had seen weapons inside Yusupov’s car.

Records in the case said eight guns were found:

FMK Firearms Model AR-1 Extreme 5.56 NATO caliber rifle.

Aero Precision Model X15 5.56 caliber pistol.

Ruger Model 5.7 5.7x28mm caliber pistol.

Ruger Model 18029 Precision 6.5mm Creedmoor/.308 Winchester Caliber rifle.

Kel-Tec Model Sub 2000 9x19mm caliber rifle.

A North American Arms Corp. Derringer .22 revolver.

Two Polymer80 9mm caliber pistols with no serial number.

A skeletonized AR-15 5.56 NATO caliber pistol with no serial number.

When police searched Yusupov’s home, they found the walls smeared with blood and a badly malnourished dog. Testing of the blood smears showed it had come from a dog.

The search turned up two inert grenades, a container for 120mm rocket projectiles, hundreds of rounds of assorted ammunition — including 600 rounds of Israel Military Industries 5.56mm caliber ammunition — multiple handgun and rifle magazines — some loaded — various pistol slides; a bulletproof vest with rifle plates, a bolt-action rifle, and assorted gun accessories and parts.

Before his arrest in March 2022, Yusupov admitted in a plea deal that he was the subject of a domestic violence protection order, and in March 2020 and May 2021, he was ordered to surrender his guns.

Yusupov had signed paperwork and told police that he no longer had any guns.

He is forfeiting his guns and ammunition to the government.