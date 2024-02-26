Cache County man charged with manslaughter after fentanyl death

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A Cache County man was charged with manslaughter Thursday in the case of a Nibley man who died of a fentanyl overdose in his bedroom in October 2023, according to the Cache County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

Hamud Issa Abdullahi, 36, is charged in the First District Court with manslaughter (second-degree felony), distribution/offer/arrangement of distribution of a controlled substance (second-degree felony), and obstructing justice (class-A misdemeanor).

On Oct. 13, 2023, Cache County deputies responded to the death of a 37-year-old man at a Nibley residence. CCSO was aware of the victim’s battle with drug addiction, as were his family members.

Two dead after car crosses center line, slams head-on with another vehicle near Utah-Idaho border

Investigators learned that the victim’s brother had heard a phone conversation between the victim and another individual at around 10:30 p.m. the night before the victim’s death. The brother reportedly recognized this conversation to be drug-related.

Investigators also found several items at the scene, including “numerous medications, among these were three blue pills which had markings and appearance consistent with counterfeit oxycodone comprised of illicit fentanyl,” according to a statement of probable cause. A field test showed that these pills contained fentanyl, police said, which was later confirmed by a laboratory test.

A post-mortem examination found that there were fatal levels of fentanyl, alprazolam, acetaminophen and zolpidem toxicity, “followed by two contributing medical conditions,” the affidavit states.

Police said that early on in the investigation, they learned that the victim’s friend and co-worker — Abdullahi — had “likely provided him with drugs” that caused his death. Abdullahi was detained and interviewed.

Having obtained a search warrant for Abdullahi’s cellphone, investigators found that Abdullahi was “frequently involved in purchasing and distributing pills, in quantities ranging from several pills up to 280 pills,” according to the affidavit. “He references obtaining drugs from the Salt Lake area, and even on the night of his detention and interview was trying to arrange to obtain 250 pills the next day.”

Great Salt Lake’s brine shrimp population booms, majorly impacting future of Utah, wildlife, and the world

In the text messages was a conversation between Abdullahi and the victim. Police said they had corresponded the day prior to the victim’s death, and that the two had conducted a drug deal in the victim’s vehicle for around 20 minutes.

In the interview, Abdullahi was reportedly untruthful about his drug use, as well as any drug dealing he conducted. Police said Abdullahi’s urine test also came up positive for fentanyl.

Abdullahi was booked into Cache County Jail on the charges previously stated.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.