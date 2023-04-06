Cache of guns, marijuana found in convicted felon’s home, Merced police say

A search warrant led to the arrest of a man on gun and narcotics charges in Merced, according to authorities.

At about 9 a.m. Wednesday, Merced Police Department gang unit officers served a search warrant at a home in the 2700 block of Elm Avenue, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Authorities said the home was searched after an officer obtained information that the resident, identified as 34-year-old Soccoro Chaves, was allegedly selling marijuana and illegally in possession of firearms. During a search of the home, officers located a 12 gauge shotgun, an AR-15 style rifle, an unregistered Ruger 9mm handgun and a Polymer 80 9mm handgun, according to the release.

Authorities said officers also located about 11 pounds of processed marijuana. Chaves was arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon and sales of marijuana, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Prevostini at 209-388-7728 or by email at prevostinit@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.