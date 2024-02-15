Cache of weapons, 1 million rounds of ammo found at Richmond residence

(KRON) — A Richmond man was arrested after a search of his home uncovered nearly a dozen military-style machine guns, 60 assault rifles and approximately 1 million rounds of ammunition, among other weapons and explosives, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday. The suspect is alleged to be legally prohibited from owning any weapons.

The discovery of the large cache of suspected illegal firearms occurred on Jan. 31. Multiple agencies, including the California Department of Justice’s Bureau of Firearms and Contra Costa Anti-Violence Support Effort, served a search warrant at the Richmond residence in an effort to “retrieve guns from a prohibited individual,” the attorney general’s office said.

Through a search of the residence, the AG’s office said DOJ agents seized:

11 military-style machine guns

60 assault rifles

37 rifles

7 shotguns

133 handguns

Several suspected grenades

20 silencers

4 flare guns

3,000 large-capacity magazines

Approximately 1 million rounds of various caliber ammunition

Dozens of rifle receivers and pistol frames

(Photo: California Attorney General’s Office)

(Photo: California Attorney General’s Office)

(Photo: California Attorney General’s Office)

Upon locating the grenades, the Walnut Creek Police Department Bomb Squad and Travis Air Force Base Bomb Squad were called to respond. The grenades were found to be inert, the AG’s office said.

“This arrest demonstrates exactly why the Armed and Prohibited Persons System is vital for the safety of our communities,” said Bonta. The Armed and Prohibited Persons System identifies individuals who had lawfully procured firearms and then later became prohibited from owning or possessing them.

“I am grateful for our Bureau of Firearms agents’ and local law enforcement partners’ work in getting these illegal weapons out of the hands of this prohibited individual,” Bonta said.

The man’s identity and the location of his residence in Richmond were not shared by the attorney general’s office.

