Nov. 8—Cacique Restaurant in downtown Frederick is back and brighter than ever. The well-known Spanish and Latin American establishment closed for renovations back in February and reopened to diners in mid-June. Gone are the old, dark carpets and maroon walls. The dining area now features an orange and blue color scheme, accented with champagne-colored tiles and light hardwood flooring. Behind the bar, back-lit shelves display a wide selection of tequilas and wines used to make Cacique's fruity margaritas and sangrias. Milton Hernandez, a manager at the restaurant for more than a decade, said returning diners are often wowed by the new look. "Some people even say that they don't even feel like they're in Frederick, because Frederick is known for a more historic feeling." Hernandez hopes the new and improved Cacique will appeal to a younger crowd looking for social events and a nightlife scene. The restaurant recently hosted a costume party, complete with decorations and seasonal drinks, like the Cold-blooded Marg, which was served in a faux IV bag. "We're trying to get creative," Hernandez said. "We want people to not just come and eat with us but actually experience something different from what you'd probably find elsewhere in the city."

