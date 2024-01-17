Cacophonous Protesters Interrupt New Mexico State of the State Address

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address was interrupted by at least two groups of protesters on Tuesday, January 16.

As Gov Lujan Grisham was giving a speech, protesters swarmed the Roundhouse and chanted their opinions on several topics.

Footage shared by Representative John Block shows dozens of demonstrators chanting about Palestine and global warming.

The Sante Fe New Mexican published the entire State of the State address. Credit: Representative John Block via Storyful