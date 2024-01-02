Officials confirmed a 17-year-old boy died after a crash Sunday evening near Dalhart.

According to the Texas Department Public Safety, the teenager from Cactus was pronounced dead following the single-vehicle crash about 11:35 p.m. Sunday in Hartley County.

Investigators believe the teen was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox westbound on FM 2577 about 10 miles southeast of Dalhart in Hartley County when the vehicle failed to drive in a single lane.

The vehicle left the roadway and entered the north ditch, where the driver overcorrected. The vehicle re-entered the road, traveled across both lanes, entered the south ditch, and rolled over multiple times. The Equinox sustained significant damage.

The driver, who was not named, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Alcohol is a suspected contributing factor. An autopsy was ordered and blood results are pending.

The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Cactus teen killed in New Years Eve rollover crash