Cadaver dog finds human remains in ruins of vacant, burned Lakewood home: police

Flames

LAKEWOOD − Human remains have been discovered in the ruins of a home that burned down on Chestnut Street Saturday night, police said.

After initial searches turned up nothing following the fire, information that someone who frequented the otherwise vacant house was missing came to Lakewood police. The structure was checked again and a cadaver dog was requested, police said.

The dog discovered the remains.

More: Lanoka Harbor man, 34, killed in crash on Garden State Parkway Thursday evening

Investigators learned at the scene of the blaze Saturday that at least one person had been sleeping in the home.

The cause is suspected to be a campfire that was started inside the structure, police said.

The identification of the victim has not yet been made. That and other details of the fire are still under investigation, police said.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Dog detects human remains in ruins of burned, vacant Lakewood home