Cadaver dogs, excavating machinery brought to farm where FBI is searching in Crystal Rogers case

Cadaver dogs and heavy machinery used for excavating were used Tuesday in the FBI’s search of a Bardstown farm in connection with the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

The FBI confirmed Tuesday evening that the search at 345 Paschal Ballard Lane will continue Wednesday.

The agency announced Monday that it was “conducting judicially authorized activity” on the property in connection with the federal investigation into Rogers’ disappearance, but they did not provide other specifics.

A member of the Houck family owns the 30-acre property, according to the Nelson County Property Valuation Adminstrator’s office. Rogers’ boyfriend, Brooks Houck, was previously named by local law enforcement as a suspect, but he has never been charged with a crime in connection with the case.

This is not the first time the area has been searched.

In August 2020, the property at 345 Paschal Ballard Lane was one of three sites searched as the FBI took over the investigation.

The Nelson County sheriff’s office also executed a search warrant there after Rogers went missing.

Rogers, a mother of five, was last heard from the evening of July 3, 2015, and she was reported missing July 5. Her car was found along Bluegrass Parkway with her purse, phone and keys inside.

Her father, Tommy Ballard, was shot and killed the following year, and his murder remains unsolved.

Rogers’ mother, Sherry Ballard, said Monday that Rogers was often at the farm on Paschal Ballard Lane, and she said she was glad the FBI was searching there again.

“I pray that they find my daughter and bring her home,” she said.