Cadbury chocolate buttons latest victim of ‘shrinkflation’

chocolate buttons

Cadbury has shrunk the size of bags of Dairy Milk buttons by almost a quarter while keeping prices in supermarkets the same.

The company has slimmed down 'Big Share' bags of the circular treats down to 184.8g from 240g - a 23pc reduction.

It makes buttons the latest edible casualty of 'shrinkflation' – the practice of reducing portions to cut out costs while leaving prices untouched.

Both Tesco and Asda have continued to sell the chocolates at £2 per bag despite the reduction in size. While Morrisons is also selling them at £2, it previously charged £3.50 for 240g bags, according to Assosia data reported by The Grocer.

At the time of writing the newly listed 18.4g bags had received just one review from a customer on Tesco's website. It reads: "Pack size reduced by 23pc - price unchanged. Outrageous."

A spokesman for Cadbury's parent company Mondelez said: "We're facing the same challenges that so many other food companies have already reported when it comes to significantly increased production costs - whether it's ingredients, or energy - and rising inflation. This means our products are much more expensive to make.

"We understand that customers are faced with rising costs too, which is why we look to absorb costs wherever we can. But in this difficult environment, we've had to make the decision to reduce the weight of this product to remain competitive."

Shelf prices in the supermarkets are ultimately set by retailers themselves, although manufacturers usually provide a recommended retail price.

Cadbury is far from the only food manufacturer to have resorted to shrinkflation over recent years in hopes of mitigating the skyrocketing cost of ingredients and energy.

Jacobs’, for instance, was revealed by The Telegraph to have shrunk packs of Mini Cheddars and made the biscuits less cheesy in December.

It sparked a flurry of negative reviews on Tesco's website, including a warning that the snacks now “lack the cheese taste of old”, according to one shopper.

This is not the first time Cadbury has come under fire for cutting the size of its products. Last year the brand shrunk its Dairy Milk chocolate bars from 200g to 180g.