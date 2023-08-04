Caddo Commision appoints a new director of juvenile services

The Caddo Parish Commission approved a new director of juvenile services Thursday afternoon during its monthly meeting.

“I am pleased that the Commission has confirmed the appointment of Andrew Randall as the Parish’s new director of juvenile services,” said Parish of Caddo Administrator and CEO Erica R. Bryant.

Randall will oversee the functions of the department, including juvenile detention and probation operations, as well as working alongside the Caddo Parish Juvenile Court to ensure compliance of the orders of the Court and to administer various Court initiatives.

Andrew Randall has been appointed the new director of juvenile services for Caddo Parish, Aug. 3, 2023.

"I am humbled by the opportunity to serve alongside all of the constituencies that make up Juvenile Services and even the Juvenile Court Judges whom we walk alongside to serve the needs of our citizens. I can confidently say that the future of our parish is bright that our children and families are in good hands because of the people who lay it on the line every day to make their lives better," said Randall.

According to Krystle Beauchamp with the Caddo Commissions office, Randall most recently served as interim director of juvenile services after the appointment of Clay Walker as assistant parish administrator. He also served as the assistant director of juvenile services.

Randall is a graduate of Tulane Law School where he received his Juris Doctorate and Dillard University where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

