A Caddo commissioner and his sister pleaded guilty to defrauding a child feeding program

A Caddo Parish commissioner and his sister pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges on Friday in U.S. District Court before federal Judge Elizabeth E. Foote, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Caddo Parish Commissioner Lynn D. Cawthorne, 54, and Belena C. Turner, 50, both of Shreveport pleaded guilty to wire fraud. They were accused of a scheme to defraud the United States Department of Agriculture's summer feeding program for children.

A grand jury separately indicted Cawthorne in December 2019 on a count of filing a false tax return. He also pleaded guilty to that charge.

Commissioner Lynn D. Cawthorne, district 6, during the Caddo Parish Commission meeting, Thursday afternoon, October 21, 2021.

According to the news release, the USDA's Child Nutrition Programs offer a Summer Feeding Service Program. The purpose is to feed children over the school break, and it's administered by the Louisiana Department of Education. Sponsors prepare and serve meals, under the guidance of the USDA and LDOE.

Sponsors have to provide documentation for the feeding sites in addition to information on the budget and how many meals were served to eligible recipients. They are reimbursed after filing the required documents with LDOE, or they can get funds in advance for specific needs.

In 2013, Cawthorne was president of United Citizens and Neighborhoods Inc. (UCAN). Turner was the executive director.

That year, they applied for UCAN to sponsor multiple sites as part of the Summer Feeding Service Program.

According to the release, Cawthorne started Harvest Catering Inc. in the name of an unindicted co-conspirator in May of that year. However, he kept control of decision making and finances, including access to the checks and debit card.

The siblings reportedly provided LDOE information saying the catering company would create meals for UCAN. A false claim resulted in a $33,080.78 transfer from LDOE to UCAN on May 20, 2013.

On May 24, 2013, Turner wrote a check to Dreamkeepers Academy, a nonprofit she directed.

Cawthorne, on May 30, 2013, wrote an $8,000 check from UCAN to Harvest Catering.

The siblings then used a portion of the funds for non-summer feeding program purposes, withdrawing it via check, cash withdrawal or debit card.

Both the government and the siblings agreed the amount lost will be determined at sentencing. That hearing is set for 9:30 am. March 16.

Regarding the separate tax fraud charge, Cawthorne reportedly hired a tax return preparer and helped file his documentation. He received unreported income from Harvest Catering and reported an adjusted gross income of $7,555 during the 2013 calendar year, which he knew was inaccurate. The tax return was filed around April 15, 2014, though Cawthorne knew his income was higher than reported.

According to the news release, "Cawthorne and Turner each face a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000, on the wire fraud count. In addition, Cawthorne faces up to 3 years in prison, a $100,000 fine, or both, on the tax fraud count."

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Caddo Parish Commissioner Lynn D. Cawthorne, sister plead guilty