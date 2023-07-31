Caddo Coroner identifies 47th homicide victim in Shreveport

Shreveport has seen its 47th homicide for 2023. Caddo Parish Coroner's Office released the name of a man shot and killed Monday, July 31.

Just after 7 a.m. Shreveport Police Department located Randolph Ashley, 68, dead in the yard of a vacant house in 1200 block of Vaughn Avenue.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, Ashley's death marks the 49th in Caddo Parish and the 47th in Shreveport for 2023.

Shreveport Police Department are still investigating this shooting that occurred in the Stoner Hill neighborhood.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: 47th homicide named in Shreveport