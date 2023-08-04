Caddo deputy awarded First Responder of the Year for aid during mass shooting

A Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputy was awarded First Responder of the Year for his assistance in the mass shooting that occurred July 4.

According to Shreveport Police Department, just before midnight July 4, officers and Caddo Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Pearl Avenue and Jones Mabry Road for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers and deputies discovered more than 200 people in the 2300 block of Jones Mabry Road. The party goers were trying to find safety after 15 minutes of reported gunfire.

Deputy John Flash immediately recognized the need for response and began assisting the Shreveport Police Department with escorting party goers to safety and maintaining crowd control at the scene.

The Caddo Lodge recognized Deputy John Flash for his services during the 4th of July mass shooting, Aug. 4, 2023.

Because of Flash's readiness to assist during a crisis, the Caddo Lodge 179 Free and Accepted Masons awarded him with the First Responder of the Year Award. This award is given to a first responder who exhibits exceptional dedication and commitment to service while performing their daily duties.

Flash has been with the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office for two years and has been working on patrol for just under a year.

