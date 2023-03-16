Caddo Grand Jury hands down multiple indictments including Goodwill murder

The Caddo Parish Grand Jury returned four indictments in its session ending March 15 and three indictments in its February session.

Two area men were named in two separate March 15 indictments, with the most serious charge second-degree murder in connection with a death that occurred February 7.

March

In the first indictment, Mark Deon White, 17, of Bossier City, and Demarquise Lyntrell Tramiel, also 17 and from Shreveport, are charged with the slaying of DeAnthony Johnson and aggravated flight from an officer. Johnson, 19, was shot several times outside the Goodwill Store located at Union Avenue and West 69th Street.

In the second indictment again White and Tramiel, the charges returned were separate counts of aggravated criminal property damage with regard to vehicles damaged during the defendants' flight from officers.

A third indictment charges Dalton Christopher Robinson, 25, of Shreveport, with second-degree murder in connection with the January 12, 2023 death of his grandfather, 77-year-old Sidney Robinson. The elderly Shreveport man was found hatcheted to death in a residence in the 400 block of Washington Street by another relative. He had been beaten about the head and face and suffered other lacerations.

In the fourth indictment Kentreal Raymond Hunt, 27, of Shreveport, is charged with the November 22, 2022 second-degree murder of Rodrick Robinson. Robinson, 25, was found mortally wounded at a convenience store in the 4300 block of Linwood Avenue. He died later at Ochsner LSU Health hospital.

A second count in the indictment charges Hunt with illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

February

The Grand Jury returned three indictments in its session that ended February 15, two in connection with a January 10, 2023 incident on the Terry Bradshaw Parkway that resulted in the deaths of two area women.

In the first February 15 indictment Terrance Malik Dangerfield, 25, was charged with two counts of manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal carrying of a weapon with a controlled dangerous substance.

In the second indictment, Dangerfield was charged with two counts of hit-and-run driving and possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 narcotics.

The charges are all in connection with the January 10, 2023 death of Faith Alexander, 31, and the January 11, 2023 death of her daughter, Amelia R. Ellis, 4. The two were mortally injured when their vehicle was struck by Dangerfield's vehicle as he fled a traffic stop.

In the third indictment, Torail Ladell Thomas, 43, was charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction of justice in connection with the November 10, 2022 slaying of Datwaine Jambor Broomfield, 32. Broomfield, of the 9700 block of Charleston Drive in Shreveport, was shot numerous times in the 400 block of Boulevard Street.

