Caddo Mills police officer arrested on indecency charge

Nov. 12—A school resource officer for the Caddo Mills Police Department faces charges of indecency with a child.

On Nov. 4, Officer Ray Jimenez was arrested by Royse City police on a charge of indecency with a child — sexual contact, according to a statement by Caddo Mills Police Chief Kimbre Colliers.

"Officer Jimenez has been with the Caddo Mills Police Department since Sept. 21, 2021. Officer Jimenez has resigned from the Caddo Mills Police Department," Collier stated.

Jimenez was listed as one of two of the department's student resource officers.

Records with the Rockwall County Jail indicate Jimenez was booked on the charge and released Nov. 8 on $50,000 bond.

Indecency with a child by sexual contact is a second-degree felony punishable by a maximum sentence of two to 20 years in prison.