Caddo Parish coroner identifies 55th homicide victim in Shreveport

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of the 55th homicide victim in Shreveport for 2023.

Shreveport Police Department received a call at 4:14 p.m. Sunday, Ag. 27 for a shooting in the 4700 block of Arnsdale Circle. Upon arrival, officers discovered Alfred D. Bell, 24, shot outside his girlfriend's home.

Shreveport Fire Department was dispatched to the scene, and Bell was transported to Ochsner LSU Health, where he succumbed to his injuries at 4:43 p.m.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, the shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

Bell's death marks the 57th homicide in Caddo Parish to date, and 55th in Shreveport.

