The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who died in police custody Saturday evening.

Kenderis D. Lawrence, 35, died at 12:36 a.m. at Ochsner LSU Health following being tased in A.C. Steere Park.

According to Louisiana State Police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. Dec. 9, Shreveport Police Department was patrolling the Broadmoor neighborhood when they made contact with Lawrence on a bicycle in the 4100 block of Youree Drive.

During the encounter, Lawrence fled from officers on foot through A.C. Steere Park.

After officers were able to end the chase, Lawrence became uncooperative, and an officer deployed a department issued taser in attempt to gain compliance.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux said, “Any event that results in a death in the Shreveport Police Department’s custody is a serious and sensitive matter.”

He continued by saying, “The family of Mr. Kenderis D. Lawrence, the police officers involved, their families, and our entire community deserve a meticulous investigation. The city and the Shreveport Police Department will cooperate fully with Louisiana State Police in its review of this matter.”

According to State Police, the investigation remains active and ongoing.

