Caddo Parish Coroner's releases name of Shreveport's 44th homicide victim

The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has named Shreveport's 44th homicide victim.

Shreveport Police Department was dispatched to the 6900 block of California Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. July 20 on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Sherman Durden, 44, who had been shot multiple times by another individual.

Shreveport Fire Department transported Durden to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 9:13 a.m.

Read: Shreveport Police report 44th homicide after early morning shooting

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office, this shooting remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

In a citywide prayer event July 20, Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith said, "these are trying times for our city."

More: Shreveport councilman hosts prayer meeting, announces 'Now Peace' movement to combat crime

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Caddo Parish Coroner's releases name of Shreveport's 44th homicide victim