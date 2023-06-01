Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announces re-election bid

On Thursday, June 1, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced that he would be running for re-election to the Office of Sheriff.

He said, "I promise to continue to be tough on crime and careful with your money, no matter if you live in the rural areas of our parish or the center of our city. I promise to continue to be bold and outspoken about reducing violent crime and fighting for victims. I promise to continue to lead the sheriff’s office with the ethics and integrity that you’ve come to expect from me."

The election for this position will be held on Oct. 14. Prator continued by saying, "if we want to make Shreveport, and all of Caddo Parish, a safer place, it’s going to take us all working together."

