Following an appointment by Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator announced an early retirement Friday afternoon.

"I’m excited about continuing my career in something I’m passionate about, which is sentencing guidelines, protecting the rights of victims, and holding offenders accountable,” said Prator.

Prator was appointed by the governor to serve on the Louisiana Board of Pardons.

Prator will be saying farewell to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office on Feb. 29, just four months shy of completing his sixth term as sheriff.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Deputy Chief Jay Long, Feb. 2, 2024.

Chief Deputy Jay Long will serve as sheriff until June 30, when the newly elected sheriff is sworn into office. This seat has yet to be filled with a run-off election occurring on March 23.

According to the sheriff's office, state law prohibits Prator from continuing in his role as sheriff once he accepts the appointment.

Prator's first day on the Board of Pardons will be March 1. He will remain available to assist with the transition roles at the sheriff's office.

“I will always be proud of our work at the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office," said Prator.

More: Caddo Sheriff appointed by Gov. Jeff Landry to a state board

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator to step down at the end of February