Caddo Sheriff's detectives investigate shooting of pair of brothers that left one dead

A pair of brothers were shot Sunday evening, leaving one dead and the other in stable condition at an area hospital.

Just after 9 p.m. Sept. 10, Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office received a call to the 700 block of North Hickory Street in Caddo Parish on reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered C'Aundre Anderson, 21, dead from a gunshot inside the residence and his 22-year-old brother with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital and listed in stable condition.

According to Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, the call was made by a family member living inside the home. Through the initial investigation, detectives believe the shooting occurred outside of the home, and Anderson ran inside before falling and dying.

According to Caddo Parish Coroner's Officer, Anderson's death is the 63rd homicide in Caddo Parish for 2023.

This shooting remains under investigation. Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information to call Det. Matt Purgerson in the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Criminal Division at (318) 681-0700 or (318) 675-2170.

