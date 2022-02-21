Cade Museum names Stephanie Bailes CEO, adds three to board of directors

The Cade Museum board of directors named Stephanie Bailes chief executive officer and added three new directors to the board.

Since starting STEAM educational programming and the Cade Prize for Innovation in 2010, the Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention has developed into a major player in Florida’s educational and tech communities, according to a news release from the Cade Museum.

Stephanie Bailes

For its next stage of programmatic expansion across the state and the country, the Cade board recently promoted Bailes, the museum's president and executive director, to CEO, and added three new board members, who each bring enormous experience to accomplishing the museum’s mission. They are Marti Hancock, Greg Bradley, and U.S. Army veteran Rhys L. Williams.

Bailes was named executive director of the Cade Museum in 2017, and in the years that have followed, she has embraced the mission, vision and educational programming model conceptualized by co-founders Phoebe Cade Miles and Richard Miles. Bailes has guided the museum to a landmark in visitation — more than 100,000 visitors — while completing a $12 million construction project and expanding the museum’s programming. She also has grown the museum’s team from four to 36 staffers.

“Stephanie is a phenomenal leader and visionary,” said Cade Museum Board Chairman Phoebe Cade Miles. “She lives and breathes our mission and is perfect for taking us to the next stage of being an institution with statewide and national impact.”

Hancock, a Tampa resident, has spent her professional life connecting people to opportunities. Hancock is director of investor relations at Bayshore Capital, and serves on the board for the Tampa Pig Jig, the Florida House on Capitol Hill, and Tampa General Hospital Foundation Gala committee.

Bradley, president of the G. Bradley Insurance Agency, founded Mirror Image Leadership Academy, a leadership development experience for young Black males. He is an alumnus of both Leadership Gainesville and Leadership Atlanta, and currently serves as adjunct professor of risk management and as a Foundation Board member at Santa Fe College.

Williams was a green beret commander of a Special Forces Combat Diver Detachment. He has directed the Harvard Alumni Association national board and continues to serve the Harvard Club of the Palm Beaches as president. Williams also co-founded and works as director of MedicSmart, a company specializing in workplace safety and emergency medical response.

“We are lucky to have these three innovative entrepreneurs and visionaries joining our board of directors. They will be invaluable assets for the museum,” Bailes said. “Through their ideas and pool of resources, we will reach new levels of outreach and programming. I am thrilled to be collaborating with them and our existing team of dedicated and passionate board members.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Cade Museum for Creativity and Invention names new CEO