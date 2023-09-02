Caden Barnett ready to emerge on UW's offensive line

Sep. 2—LARAMIE — Caden Barnett had eight scholarship offers to comb through during his senior year of high school.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive tackle for the University of Wyoming could have gone to sunny San Diego State. He could have stayed close to home at University of Texas-San Antonio, or he could have become a cadet at the Air Force Academy.

Barnett had nearly half of the Mountain West offer him a scholarship, with five of the conference's 12 schools extending a roster spot to the three-star recruit out of Justin, Texas. In the end, it was the Cowboys' run-heavy offense that lured Barnett to Laramie.

"I started on varsity since I was a sophomore in high school," Barnett said. "I've loved football since I started playing tackle football. I've always loved it. It was always my dream to play college football, and when Wyoming called me and I looked into Wyoming, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, they run the ball.' That's my strong suit. I love running the ball.

"I talked to (UW coach Craig Bohl), and he basically said, 'If you're going to come here and not work hard, we don't want you.' That was the first coach that wasn't just saying whatever he could to get me there. He was just like, 'You come here if you want to work hard.' I loved that. That's when I committed."

Perhaps Barnett's passion for a run-heavy offense stemmed from his experience playing running back up until high school. A timely growth spurt turned him into an offensive and defensive lineman for Northwest High.

While Barnett is a little bit bigger in stature now, he still makes a case to UW's coaching staff to give him a few carries here and there.

"All I do is talk to coach and say, 'Put me at fullback for one play. Put me in at fullback,'" Barnett said.

Barnett was all smiles during the fourth week of fall camp last week. That calm demeanor will soon be met by a rush of nerves as Barnett prepares for just his second career start Saturday against Texas Tech.

Barnett's first start was in last year's win over Air Force. He also played in the second half against Northern Colorado a few weeks before that.

Barnett's mindset is different this season. For the first time at UW, he's going into the year as the Cowboys' starting right tackle, and now, it's his job to lose.

"The difference is night and day," Barnett said about going into a game knowing he's starting. "You prepare the same, but it's mentally different. As much as you want to say you prepare mentally for a game you doubt you're going to go in, when you're starting, you're locked in from the get-go.

"The night before, you're shaking in your room, and the nerves are flowing. It's just a different mindset."

Those nerves kept Barnett up the night before the Air Force game, and he expected them to retur Friday night before Texas Tech. But once Barnett suits up and joins his teammates on the field at War Memorial Stadium, he knows he'll be ready to battle with the Red Raiders.

"I'm nervous as crap until the first play," Barnett said. "But once that first play hits, I'm the most confident guy on the field. Once we have that first play and I get that first hit, I'm like, 'OK, these guys are human.'"

Barnett is going into his third season in Laramie, and is coming off a year where he appeared in 12 of UW's 13 games on the offensive line. While the group lost three starters in Eric Abojei (NFL), Zach Watts (graduation) and Emmanuel Pregnon (transferred to Southern California), UW returns a sixth-year player in Frank Crum at left tackle and last year's starting center, Nofoafia Tulafono.

"It's great to have older guys like (Tulafono) and Frank," Barnett said. "Every question I have, I go right to Frank. (Tulafono) is a solid leader, too, and he knows what he's talking about. He's good at getting the morale up."

Barnett has also built a solid relationship with starting right guard Jack Walsh, who will be lined up right beside him against the Red Raiders. The pair were UW's only incoming offensive linemen in the 2020 recruiting class, and Barnett is looking forward to getting his opportunity to prove his place on the O-line right next to him.

"It's really cool to play next to him," Barnett said. "We communicate really well. It's fun. It's like playing next to my best friend."

Like most of his teammates, Barnett has felt a different energy in his third fall camp with the Cowboys. UW started its game preparation with scout teams in practice last week to prepare for Texas Tech, and Barnett has been challenged by defensive linemen Tell Wade, Jayden Williams and Dante Drake.

"This is, by far, the best fall camp I've been in," Barnett said. "These scouts are giving us good looks and doing their best by putting their nose down and going to work. We just started scout team (last week), but they're already doing good. It's the most solid scout team we've had."

Going into his first season as a regular starter, Barnett wants to do his part in helping the Cowboys establish the run while also protecting quarterback Andrew Peasley. UW was 44th in the country in rushing offense last year, averaging 181.4 yards per game.

The Cowboys were also solid in pass protection, tying for 30th in the country with just 19 sacks allowed in 13 games.

"Honestly, I just want to maximize my potential," Barnett said. "I am very confident in my run game, and I'm finally confident in my pass protection. That was something I struggled with; but now, I'm ready to maximize my potential. I'm excited."

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.