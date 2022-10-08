Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Is Very Good At Capital Allocation

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Cadence Design Systems is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = US$996m ÷ (US$4.4b - US$1.0b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

Thus, Cadence Design Systems has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

Check out our latest analysis for Cadence Design Systems

roce
roce

In the above chart we have measured Cadence Design Systems' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cadence Design Systems here for free.

So How Is Cadence Design Systems' ROCE Trending?

Cadence Design Systems is displaying some positive trends. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 30%. The company is effectively making more money per dollar of capital used, and it's worth noting that the amount of capital has increased too, by 92%. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Cadence Design Systems has proven it can reinvest in the business and generate higher returns on that capital employed, which is terrific. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if Cadence Design Systems can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Before jumping to any conclusions though, we need to know what value we're getting for the current share price. That's where you can check out our FREE intrinsic value estimation that compares the share price and estimated value.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk and Jason Calacanis messaged about how return-to-office mandates could be used as a ‘gentlemen’s layoff’ to get workers to voluntarily quit

    Angel investor Jason Calacanis told Musk that ending the work-from-home policy at Twitter could be used to cut staff without the company having to pay employees severance.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Everyone knows that you should buy low and sell high if you want to turn a profit in the markets. The trick is finding the bottom, to know when to buy. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, sees the market bottom hitting in the next couple of weeks, making the end of October the right time for investors to buy in. Referring to some recent predictions by market technician Larry Williams, Cramer says, “The bear market is more or less… toast and, even if the current rally s

  • Can Ethereum Reach $5,000?

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the second most valuable cryptocurrency by market cap, now trades at a price of about $1,360. After all, less than 12 months ago, Ethereum touched an all-time-high of $4,892. For Ethereum to retrace the path back to $5,000, a few key things will need to happen over the next 12 to 24 months.

  • I'm Over 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite?

    I'm over age 72. What can I do about avoiding the required minimum distribution (RMD) tax bite? I have a steady stream of other income. -Bernie Tax-deferred accounts, such as 401(k)s and traditional individual retirement accounts (IRAs), are potentially great … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm Over Age 72. How Do I Avoid the RMD Tax Bite? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 5 Surprising Hazards of Being an Executor

    Before you agree to act as an executor, understand some of the potential hazards and how to most effectively navigate them.

  • Peloton Probably Can't Make It on Its Own

    Peloton's (NASDAQ: PTON) turnaround effort since CEO Barry McCarthy took over earlier this year has been erratic at best. The recent launch of a $3,200 rowing machine was weird. Peloton is overloaded with inventory as demand for its pricey connected fitness products craters.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock's Reverse Split Is a Warning Sign

    Wall Street tends to give stock splits more weight than they should have. Annaly's reverse split, however, might be a genuine warning sign.

  • By Doing This One Thing, Graham Stephan Says Households Are 'Losing' to Inflation

    According to real estate agent and investor Graham Stephan, the average American household has $10,000 worth of savings, but you may lose out to inflation if you keep your money in a checking account. Think of an emergency fund as insurance that protects you if (and when) an unexpected expense occurs. By socking away money in an emergency fund, you don't need to rely on your everyday funds or pull money from other investments to cover expenses when disaster strikes.

  • 'Remarkable reversal': President Biden just (quietly) scaled back student loan forgiveness — and the change could impact up to 1.5M borrowers. Are you one of them?

    The move comes amid growing pushback on the program.

  • Tampa property insurer exposed to potentially billions in Hurricane Ian losses

    The subsidiaries of Tampa-based HCI Group, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance and TypTap Insurance Co., hold 26,200 policies in force that amount to more than $10 billion in exposure in the six-county Southwest Florida region where Hurricane Ian made landfall. One estimate places the total insured losses from Hurricane Ian at up to $57 billion, which doesn’t include flood claims taken on by the National Flood Insurance Program.

  • Student loan forgiveness: Government offers updates on eligibility

    The Education Department estimates about 27 million borrowers qualify to receive up to $20,000 in relief.

  • A single massive options trade fueled a 2% positive reversal in the S&P 500 on Wednesday, says Wells Fargo

    The $31 million options trade included the buying of 20,000 S&P 500 calls expiring in October with a strike price of 4,500.

  • These 2 Stocks Make Up 52% of Warren Buffett's $325 Billion Portfolio

    Few people command the attention of Wall Street professionals and everyday investors quite like billionaire Warren Buffett. Since taking the reins of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has created more than $615 billion in value for shareholders and generated an aggregate return on his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) of 3,641,613%. In other words, there's plenty of reason for Wall Street and investors to pay attention to what Buffett is buying, selling, and holding.

  • Looking for an Easy $2,000 in Passive Income? Here’s Where To Invest

    Passive income is a way to put your earnings on autopilot. Rather than having to devote time or effort to earning money, passive income comes in regularly and automatically. This frees you up to...

  • My Fiancé Makes $600k And I Make Less Than $50k, And We Have No Idea How To Split The Bills

    "I'm recently engaged and having a hard time wrapping my mind around how to equitably share income and expenses. My partner makes considerably more money than I do. He's a doctor salaried around $600k a year. I work in education and make less than $50k a year. How should we split the bills?"View Entire Post ›

  • There are early signs that the bear market is going into hibernation

    MARKETWATCH OPTIONS TRADER The stock market had two strong rally days this week. That was mostly because of the massive oversold condition that existed, and it was aided by news from Europe that central banks were easing off on the increase in interest rates.

  • American Investors Have an Excellent Opportunity to Buy Real Estate in Portugal as the US Dollar is the Strongest It's Been for Over 20 Years

    American investors can capitalise on programs like the Portuguese Golden Visa at even more favorable terms.

  • These 3 REITs Are Paying Huge Dividends

    Smart investors know that when a solid company is out of favor with Wall Street and its stock has been beaten down, it’s usually just a matter of time before the stock rebounds and the shares begin to sell in more of their usual range. When REITs are out of favor, their usual 4% or 5% dividend yield can soar to above-average percentages. It takes courage to buy them at these times, but the rewards can be substantial if appreciation occurs, along with the huge dividend yields locked in for the lo

  • Top 13 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss top 13 high-dividend stocks to buy according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their returns, and go directly to read Top 5 High Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Hedge Funds. Dividend stocks are gaining popularity among investors as these stocks can potentially […]

  • Can These REITs Keep Paying 9% Dividend Yields?

    With inflation recently soaring over 8%, many income investors would love to acquire dividend stocks that pay out more than 9% annually. But are high-yielding real estate investment trusts (REITs) also good stocks to own? Many are sharply off their 52-week highs. Are dividend cuts in their future? Here are three monthly dividend-paying REITs with over 9% yields to consider: Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) is a Birmingham, Alabama-based healthcare REIT that owns and operates 438 propert