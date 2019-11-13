Some Cadence Minerals (LON:KDNC) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 92% Share Price Drop

Some stocks are best avoided. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Imagine if you held Cadence Minerals Plc (LON:KDNC) for half a decade as the share price tanked 92%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 47% in the last year. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 12% in the last three months.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

We don't think Cadence Minerals's revenue of UK£96,000 is enough to establish significant demand. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Cadence Minerals will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

We think companies that have neither significant revenues nor profits are pretty high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies do very well over the long term, others become hyped up by promoters before eventually falling back down to earth, and going bankrupt (or being recapitalized). Some Cadence Minerals investors have already had a taste of the bitterness stocks like this can leave in the mouth.

Cadence Minerals had liabilities exceeding cash by UK£1.9m when it last reported in June 2019, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But since the share price has dived -40% per year, over 5 years , it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Cadence Minerals's cash levels have changed over time. The image below shows how Cadence Minerals's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

AIM:KDNC Historical Debt, November 13th 2019

Of course, the truth is that it is hard to value companies without much revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Cadence Minerals had a tough year, with a total loss of 47%, against a market gain of about 9.3%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 40% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

