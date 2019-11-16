Cadila Healthcare Limited Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Cadila Healthcare Limited (NSE:CADILAHC) missed earnings with its latest quarterly results, disappointing overly-optimistic analysts. It wasn't a great result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at ₹34b, earnings missed forecasts by an incredible 70%, coming in at just ₹1.05 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what top analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest forecasts to see whether analysts have changed their mind on Cadila Healthcare after the latest results.

View our latest analysis for Cadila Healthcare

NSEI:CADILAHC Past and Future Earnings, November 16th 2019 More

Following last week's earnings report, Cadila Healthcare's 23 analysts are forecasting 2020 revenues to be ₹140.5b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Earnings per share are expected to dip 9.6% to ₹12.47 in the same period. Before this earnings report, analysts had been forecasting revenues of ₹141.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of ₹15.17 in 2020. So there's definitely been a decline in analyst sentiment after the latest results, noting the substantial drop in new EPS forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at ₹283, with analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cadila Healthcare at ₹550 per share, while the most bearish prices it at ₹220. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly baking in outcomes as diverse as total success and probable failure in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't assign too much meaning to the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Zooming out to look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up both against past performance, and against industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 1.1% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 11% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same market are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 10% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - analysts also expect Cadila Healthcare to grow slower than the wider market.

The Bottom Line

The biggest highlight of the new consensus is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Cadila Healthcare. Fortunately, analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Cadila Healthcare's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider market. The consensus price target held steady at ₹283, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on analysts' estimated valuations.