Cadila Healthcare (NSE:CADILAHC) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital. It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. As with many other companies Cadila Healthcare Limited (NSE:CADILAHC) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Cadila Healthcare Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of March 2019, Cadila Healthcare had ₹79.3b of debt, up from ₹54.4b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of ₹10.0b, its net debt is less, at about ₹69.3b.

How Healthy Is Cadila Healthcare's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Cadila Healthcare had liabilities of ₹73.4b due within a year, and liabilities of ₹44.6b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had ₹10.0b in cash and ₹41.0b in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total ₹67.0b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Cadila Healthcare has a market capitalization of ₹237.9b, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

We'd say that Cadila Healthcare's moderate net debt to EBITDA ratio ( being 2.4), indicates prudence when it comes to debt. And its commanding EBIT of 12.2 times its interest expense, implies the debt load is as light as a peacock feather. Unfortunately, Cadila Healthcare's EBIT flopped 12% over the last four quarters. If that sort of decline is not arrested, then the managing its debt will be harder than selling broccoli flavoured ice-cream for a premium. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Cadila Healthcare can strengthen its balance sheet over time.