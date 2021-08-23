Cadila jumps nearly 8% after COVID-19 vaccine gets India emergency use nod

FILE PHOTO: Sharvil Patel, managing director of Cadila Healthcare, poses for a photograph after a news conference in Ahmedabad
·1 min read

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Cadila Healthcare Ltd jumped 7.9% on Monday after India last week approved the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine, the world's first DNA shot against the coronavirus, for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above.

The vaccine, developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, is the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorization in the country after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Cadila aims to make 100 million to 120 million doses of ZyCoV-D annually and has begun stockpiling the vaccine.

The company's Group Managing Director Sharvil Patel said on Saturday the supply of vaccine, which will be scaled up to 10 million doses per month from October, will start by mid-September, according to a media report https://bit.ly/3D68i14.

Patel added there will be more clarity on the price of the vaccine by this week, the report said.

The approval gives a boost to India's vaccination programme, which aims to inoculate all eligible adults by December, and will provide the first shot for those under 18, as the country still struggles to contain the virus spread in some states.

The nod comes at a time when there are looming concerns over a possible third wave of COVID-19 infections during the winter months, which could hit children.

Cadila's stock gained the most in four months on Monday and has so far risen 12.2% this year, as of last close, compared with a 6.16% rise in the Nifty Pharma index.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China strengthens supervision of accounting firms in fight against forgery

    China said on Monday it will tighten scrutiny over accounting firms in a fight against financial forgery, vowing "zero tolerance" toward misconduct. The guidelines, published by China's State Council, or cabinet, come as Beijing launches a flurry of regulatory crackdowns against sectors ranging from Internet to tutoring. China will publish detailed rules on the supervision of accounting firms, and will increase the frequency of inspections, while stepping up punishment, the guidelines said.

  • South Korea to get more Moderna COVID shots in boost to vaccination effort

    South Korea's health ministry said on Sunday that Moderna Inc will supply the country with 7.01 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by the first week of September, following a government request to speed up delivery. Moderna delivered 1.3 million doses earlier this month. It had at the time informed South Korea that it would only be able to deliver less than half the 8.5 million doses it had been due to ship in August.

  • Oil prices snap 7-day losing streak as investors hunt for bargains

    Oil prices rose on Monday, recovering from a seven-day losing streak as investors hunted for bargains and a softer dollar lent support, though persistent anxiety over surging cases of the Delta coronavirus variant kept sentiment cautious. Brent crude futures climbed $1.16, or 1.8%, to $66.34 a barrel by 0430 GMT, after hitting the lowest level since May 21 of $64.60 earlier in the session. Both benchmarks marked their biggest week of losses in more than nine months last week - Brent slid about 8% and WTI fell about 9% - as markets braced for weakened fuel demand worldwide due to the surge in the pandemic.

  • Asia stocks stagger up from lows, oil bounces

    Asian shares and oil prices bounced on Monday as a wave of bargain hunting swept beaten-down markets and China reported no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases for the first time since July. A raft of "flash" manufacturing surveys for August out on Monday will offer an early indication of how global growth is faring in the face of the Delta variant, with analysts expecting some slippage especially in Asia. Japan's factory activity growth slowed in August, while that of the services sector shrank at the fastest pace since May last year, highlighting the toll from COVID-19 measures on the economy.

  • Cement Maker Nuvoco Vistas Declines in Mumbai Trading Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Indian cement maker Nuvoco Vistas Corp. falls as much as 17% on its first day of trading in Mumbai.The shares slumped to as low as 471 rupees, after being sold for 570 rupees apiece in the initial public offering. Nuvoco Vistas raised 50 billion rupees ($674 million) in the sale after pricing the stock at the top of the offered range. The company joins a flurry of IPOs in the Indian market, where the amount of money raised so far in 2021 has reached $9.8 billion, already surpassin

  • Gottlieb says testing can be "very effective tool" to keep kids in school

    Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb says schools can use testing to avoid quarantining every student who is exposed to the coronavirus.

  • Goldman Sachs, BofA See Lost Decade Over for Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Elevated commodity prices and expectations for earnings growth are igniting bullish bets on emerging-market equities after more than a decade of underperformance that left them approaching a 20-year low against developed-nation stocks.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Lazard Asset Management expect a boost for developing equities as investors capitalize on cheap valuations once vaccine rollouts pick up, helping the global economy to recover from the pandemic. Sou

  • U.S. lends support to Lithuania against China pressure

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Lithuania's foreign minister on Saturday and agreed on "bilateral coordinated action" to help the country withstand pressure from China over its decision to develop ties with Taiwan, Lithuania said. China on Aug. 10 demanded that Lithuania withdraw its ambassador in Beijing and said it would recall China's envoy to Vilnius in a row over the Baltic state allowing Chinese-claimed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy there using its own name.

  • Biden criticized over US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

    The president is facing criticism about the chaos on the ground in Kabul.

  • 11 exotic cars seized by Indian authorities for tax evasion

    On Sunday, road transport officials in India intercepted a convoy of 15 supercars out for a drive in Hyderabad. According to The Times of India, the 11 confiscated vehicles were impounded on charges of tax evasion. In India, the so-called "life tax" applies to all motor vehicles, but each state levies their own rates.

  • Though young and healthy, unvaccinated father dies of COVID

    Healthy and in their 30s, Christina and Josh Tidmore figured they were low-risk for COVID-19. With conflicting viewpoints about whether to get vaccinated against the virus filling their social media feeds and social circles, they decided to wait. On July 20, Josh came home from work with a slight cough initially thought to be sinus trouble.

  • The cause of their baby's collapse was worse than anything his parents imagined

    Blair Fox awoke with a jolt as she realized that her 2-day-old son was no longer in her hospital room. While she was napping, Teddy Joe Fox, born Sept. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, had been taken for a routine heart test in preparation for discharge, then transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit. Doctors, she was told, had found something that merited further investigation, although nurses tried to reassure her that "it most likely wasn't anything to be concerned about."Subscribe to The Post

  • Some people are getting a 3rd Covid shot. Getting it too soon could backfire, Fauci says.

    "I felt I needed to be as protected as I could," said one person who got an early booster shot.

  • A South Carolina GOP leader who called face masks an 'illusion' has died from COVID-19

    After being admitted to the ICU for COVID-19 treatment, Pressley Stutts called the coronavirus "hell on earth."

  • Large insurers have stopped waiving COVID-19 treatment costs, an analysis found. Hospitalization could cost you thousands.

    Insurers stopped covering treatment costs once vaccines became widely available, but hospitalizations are skyrocketing again in the US.

  • Vietnam deploys troops to enforce lockdown in largest city

    Vietnamese soldiers on Monday were deployed on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City to help enforce a lockdown in the country's business hub, which has become the epicentre of its worst coronavirus outbreak so far during the pandemic. Vietnam's toughest order yet comes amid a spike in fatalities and infections. The city began movement restrictions early last month, but infections have continued to surge after authorities said there had not been strict enough enforcement of the curbs.

  • What Are Ear Seeds, And Do They Actually Work?

    What if the secret to curing all of your ailments and jumpstarting weight loss was hiding in…your ears? That’s the general idea behind ear seeds, a wellness treatment we first heard about (sorry, had to) from...

  • Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk

    A third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine has significantly improved protection from infection and serious illness among people aged 60 and older in Israel compared with those who received two shots, findings published by the Health Ministry showed on Sunday. The findings were on par with separate statistics reported last week by Israel's Maccabi healthcare provider, one of several organisations administering booster shots to try to curb the Delta coronavirus variant. Breaking down statistics from Israel's Gertner Institute and KI Institute, ministry officials said that among people aged 60 and over, the protection against infection provided from 10 days after a third dose was four times higher than after two doses.

  • A year and a half after Sweden decided not to lock down, its COVID-19 death rate is up to 10 times higher than its neighbors

    Sweden may have seen fewer people die of COVID-19 had it implemented tighter lockdown rules or mask mandates.

  • Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

    The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday. Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. “Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement from Jesse Jackson's nonprofit, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.