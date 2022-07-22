Cadillac reveals its $300,000 Celestiq EV

If you have a spare $300,000 burning a hole in your pocket but don't mind waiting a couple of years for a luxury electric vehicle, Cadillac's Celestiq might be of interest. The automaker pulled back the curtain to properly reveal the EV for the first time.

Given the expected price, it's not surprising that Cadillac sees it as an "ultra-luxury" flagship model. While it's keeping quiet on most of the specs for now, the brand has revealed some intriguing details for the hand-built sedan. The Celestiq will feature hand-crafted materials, all-wheel drive, four-wheel steering and GM’s next-gen driver assist system, Ultra Cruise . It will also be powered by GM’s Ultium powertrain tech.

Side profile of the CELESTIQ show car exterior shot from above. Show car images displayed throughout (not for sale).

The interior is said to offer a customizable experience for drivers and passengers. For one thing, the roof has "four-quadrant, suspended-particle-device smart glass." The idea is that each person in the vehicle will be able to set their own roof transparency level.

There are several screens inside the cabin, including a 55-inch, end-to-end LED dashboard display. Cadillac says it boasts a feature called "electronic digital blinds." It says this will allow the passenger in the front seat to watch videos without distracting the driver. There are also screens on the back of each of the front headrests and a touchscreen console between the seats in each row.

Interior view of the steering wheel, 55-inch pillar-to-pillar advanced LED screen, center console and front seats of the CELESTIQ show car. Show car images displayed throughout (not for sale).