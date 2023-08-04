The Cadillac Celestiq Starts at $340,000

Cadillac

The hand-built Cadillac Celestiq will start at around $340,000, according to one of the car brand's executives. That number takes it out of the range of even the most expensive traditional luxury car and into the orbit of top-of-the-line offerings from Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

The pricing was announced by Melissa Grady Dias, Cadillac's chief marketing officer, in a post shared on LinkedIn on Wednesday. The car was announced to start in the "low 300s" last October, so the final price point is not a major surprise. Cadillac sees the Celestiq as the American answer to a Rolls-Royce, complete with all of the hand-built goodness that a buyer in that price range would expect.

As the Celestiq is meant to both compete directly with today's top ultra-luxury cars and evoke the hand-built glory of Cadillac's earliest days, optional extras will drive the price much higher for many buyers. The standard car is certainly not lacking, though. The Celestiq is a modern ultra-luxury car, so it comes equipped with a standard active antiroll bar, four-wheel steering, and all-wheel drive to make the driving experience memorable. It is also a modern high-end EV, so that control comes paired with an estimated 600 hp and 640 lb-ft of torque. Expect around 300 miles of range and a 0-60 time of 3.8 seconds, but performance and range figures are less important than quality and feel in a product like this.

When the Celestiq was officially announced last year, the production run was set to begin in December 2023. That would put Cadillac's new world standard on the road in early 2024.

