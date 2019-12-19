Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC Models Are Recalled Due to Brake Concerns

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.

General Motors is recalling certain 2019 Cadillac CT6 sedans and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks because of an increased crash risk from a software error that could disable the electronic stability control and antilock brake systems.

If these systems are disabled, the appropriate ESC and ABS malfunction lights may not illuminate, according to documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Under the recall, dealerships will update the affected software starting late January 2020. The recall involves 463,995 vehicles.

The Details

Vehicles recalled: Certain 2019 Cadillac CT6, 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, and 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 models.

The problem: A computer software problem can disable the electronic stability control and antilock brake systems without alerting the driver.

The fix: GM dealerships will reprogram the vehicle's Electronic Brake Control Module, the root of the problem, at no charge.

How to contact the manufacturer: Owners may contact Chevrolet customer service at 800-222-1020, Cadillac customer service at 800-333-4223, or GMC customer service at 888-988-7267. GM's number for this recall is N192268090.

NHTSA campaign number: 19V889000. GM's number for this recall is N192268090.

Check to see whether your vehicle has an open recall: NHTSA’s website will tell you whether your vehicle has a recall that needs to be addressed.

If you plug your car’s 17-digit vehicle identification number (VIN) into NHTSA’s website and a recall doesn’t appear, it means your vehicle doesn’t currently have one. Because automakers issue recalls often, and for many older vehicles, we recommend checking back regularly.

