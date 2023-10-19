Cadillac CT4-V Roars Back to Racing: Dominates the Dragstrip Against Formidable Foes

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This Caddy is not backing down!

Amidst the roaring chorus of muscle cars, SUVs, and trucks, the classic sedan has been gently pushed into the background. But Cadillac, ever the contrarian, is revving up its commitment to the beloved four-door. Take the CT4-V, for instance. It's a whip that stands out, not only for its luxury and performance but for its willingness to challenge some established racetrack rivals.

The sedan game has grown, from the modestly priced $25k Chevrolet Malibu to the luxury Cadillac series that goes up to a staggering $93,390 with the CT5-V Blackwing. The predecessors of these series, the ATS and CTS, were once the crowned jewels of the aftermarket realm when drag races were the talk of the town. They went bumper to bumper with the fastest Teslas and outpaced supercars.

Recently, however, the limelight has been bereft of a Caddy showing its mettle on the track. That was until the racing aficionados at the YouTube channel ImportRace decided to change the narrative. Their venue of choice was the famed Island Dragway in Great Meadows, New Jersey.

The star of the show? An unassuming white Cadillac CT4-V. Looks might be deceptive, but its performance is sheer poetry in motion. Underneath its polished exterior lies a secret weapon: a range of aftermarket modifications that not only enhance its speed but ensure its reliability on the racetrack.

The list of challengers was long and varied. A gray Audi, possibly an S3 sedan, lined up first, only to be beaten in style by the Cadillac (11.73s to 11.93s). Following suit, a Camaro tried its luck, but the gap was significant: 11.8s for the Cadillac compared to the Camaro's 14.11s.

Not all was a walk in the park, though. A sleek BMW (an M3 or perhaps an M340i) went pedal to metal against the CT4-V and handed the Cadillac its only loss of the day, clocking 11s to Cadillac’s 11.73s. Then came a faceoff with the 2024 Ford Mustang GT, with the Caddy emerging victorious with a time of 11.7s against the Mustang's 12.22s. Wrapping up the day, an older BMW 5 Series did give the Cadillac a run for its money but ultimately fell short (11.76s to 12.27s).

In a world smitten by speed and power, the modded Cadillac CT4-V is a testament to the enduring charm of sedans. And while it might not have taken down every challenger, its statement was clear: sedans still have a lot of fight left in them. The racetrack just got a little more interesting!

