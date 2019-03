Cadillac CT5 reveal on social media bucks the SUV trend

Cadillac is redesigning two sedans and revealed the CT5 and its marketing strategy online Monday. The CT4 sedan, will be revealed later in the year.

Cadillac is committed to sedans despite the growing consumer preference for SUVs and pickups.

To prove it, the General Motors luxury brand is bringing two new sedans to market and revealing one, the CT5, through a social media campaign online Monday.

The other, a smaller sport sedan called the CT4, will be revealed later in the year and land in Cadillac showrooms in 2020.

"We're committed to sedans. If you look at who buys a sedan today, they're SUV and crossover rejecters," Cadillac President Steve Carlisle said at a media lunch last week.

Health costs hit part-timers: Working full-time for health coverage? Many who want part-time jobs are stymied by costs

Tax troubles: Tax refund fraud: IRS crackdown ensnares legitimate taxpayers

The demand for sedans is growing at "a considerable rate" among customers in China, which is the world's largest market and a strong driver of Cadillac's global sales, Carlisle said.

"So we have to look at that too," he said. "We grew marketshare last year in four out of six sedan models," he added.

Cadillac plans to launch a new vehicle every six months through 2021.

Driver's dream

Cadillac will show the CT5 at the New York International Auto Show, which runs April 19-28. The CT5 in effect replaces the CTS sedan, which is reported to end production in June.

A Cadillac top designer called the CT5 sedan "a car lover's dream" with all-wheel drive, 10-speed automatic transmission and a standard 2.0-liter turbo-charged engine. It is also available in a 3.0-liter Twin-Turbo engine.

Cadillac is not yet releasing pricing or a date for when the car will go on sale. The 2019 CTS started at $46,995.

The exterior design of the CT5 is meant to be bold and dynamic with a wide, aggressive "stance" and big wheels. It uses LED lighting in the vertical headlamps for a dramatic and "signature" look, said Andrew Smith, Cadillac's executive director of global design.

"The sedan becomes a driver's car," said Smith. "It's got great proportions, it's really, really wide. Like the XT6 (SUV) it has an aggressive front for the sport version" with all black instead of chrome accents.

The interior design will reflect "a passion for driving," but be spacious for comfort too, Smith said.

The driver-centric cockpit offers high tech controls. Cadillac will offer the new sedan in luxury and sport models.

Digital launch a sensory experience

The CT5 is Cadillac's first "digital-first launch," Carlisle said. The idea is to present the new car to new consumers by sharing a series of videos about the CT5 in the lead up to the car's public debut In New York. Carlisle said the video on social media will use "autonomous sensory meridian response" to give viewers a sensory experience as to what it's like to be in and around the CT5.

ASMR is a recent Internet craze and it was used in many Super Bowl spots. Basically, it is when video is so vivid the viewer can hear, for example, the burning ashes of a cigarette as a person inhales it or the pop of a soda can when it's opened. ASMR usually elicits a tingling, often-pleasurable sensation people might feel from sounds or visuals that please the brain.

"We have an abundance of different noises and senses we can convey through ASMR video," Carlisle said.

The CT5 “Sensory Symphony” video series is on Cadillac’s YouTube page and social media channels Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The videos focus on distinct sounds such as the rev of the CT5’s available 3.0-Liter Twin Turbo engine, audio from its Bose Performance Series speakers and the whisper of its custom black-and-white camouflage wrap slowly being peeled away to reveal the new sedan’s exterior.

“The Cadillac CT5 is meant to overwhelm all of the senses, and that’s why we’re using ASMR-style videos to showcase its features,” said Deborah Wahl, Cadillac chief marketing officer in a media statement. “The ‘Sensory Symphony’ videos are designed to convey for viewers the same satisfying feeling that arises from driving this car.”

Cadillac will feature a new video each week leading up to the New York auto show, culminating in a “Sensory Symphony” video of vehicle sounds April 16.

“Sound leaves a lasting impression,” said Brandon Vivian, Cadillac executive chief engineer. “With standard sound optimization and active noise cancellation, our goal is to deliver a world-class cabin experience with a Cadillac-exclusive curated sound library.”