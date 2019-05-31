Cadillac expands high-performance V-Series with new CT4-V and CT5-V sedans

Cadillac has unveiled a pair of brand-new models that take their place within the company's high-performance V-Series sub-brand: the 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V.

Following the announcement of the latest CT6-V sedan earlier this year, a model added to the segment in March of 2018, Cadillac on Thursday revealed two additional brand-new sedans that will be joining the V-Series lineup for the 2020 model year: the CT4-V and the CT5-V.

The two luxury sedans will be effectively replacing the ATS-V and CTS-V that are nearing the end of their careers, replacements that are likely to underwhelm those who have a need for speed. Compared to the 2019 ATS-V and CTS-V -- whose power clocks in at 464hp and 640hp, top speeds measure in at 189mph and 200mph, and acceleration times from 0 - 60mph hit 3.8 seconds and 3.7 seconds, respectively -- the 2020 renditions have a maximum horsepower of 320hp and 355hp. Neither the top speeds nor 0 - 60mph acceleration times have been revealed, but with the power lower by at least over 100hp a piece, those values will certainly be less impressive.

This change can be attributed to Cadillac's repositioning of the sub-brand, as GM President Mark Reuss explained in a statement: "The new lineup expands the V-Series ethos, drawing more customers into the Cadillac Performance family, and the newest Vs are focused on elevated athleticism and luxurious refinement for customers wanting a dynamic daily drive."

Despite this downward performance shift, the exteriors have been beefed up in comparison to their predecessors. The grilles have gotten bigger to fit the squarer bumpers, and the contours from front to back have been sharpened. Though the new models lose some mechanical athleticism compared to the ones they replace, on a purely cosmetic level, the opposite has taken place.

While Reuss admitted to these new models being oriented towards commuting customers, he also suggested that the V-Series range will further be expanded with track-oriented models, which will likely compensate for the drop in performance.

Both the CT4-V and CT5-V will go on sale early next year. Pricing will be announced closer to the launch date.