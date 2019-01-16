Cadillac, Infiniti flaunt Model X competitors and Tesla isn’t even at Detroit Auto Show

Twitter More

Facebook More

Electric SUVs are all the rage.

At this year's North American International Auto Show, or the Detroit Auto Show as it's also known, electric vehicles took center stage. But several car makers known for their electric vehicles didn't make an appearance: Tesla, BMW, Audi Jaguar, Volvo and others. Instead, the most noticeable Tesla competitors were Cadillac and Infiniti's various ideas for SUVs, which resemble a certain electric SUV already on the market: the Model X.

SEE ALSO: Meet the flying cars, taxis, electric motorcycles, and scooters of CES 2019

General Motors is putting its electric eggs into the Cadillac basket, leading its electric vehicle platform with a recognizable name. Although details were sparse, GM is making a Cadillac SUV its first

"next-generation EV." We don't know its name yet, but it's part of a push to put out new Cadillac models every six months through 2021.The EV will be Cadillac's first foray into battery power. Read more...



More about Nissan, Electric Vehicles, Cadillac, Concept Cars, and Gm