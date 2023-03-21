Cadillac man faces child sex abuse charges

Mar. 21—TRAVERSE CITY — A 21-year-old Cadillac man is facing three charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a minor, Michigan State Police reported Monday.

Police said they received information last August of an alleged 2019 sexual assault of a minor.

The details were disclosed in a journal kept by the minor, who was then interviewed at the Traverse Bay Children's Advocacy Center about the allegations.

Troopers identified Tyler James Cook as the main suspect, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

Cook was interviewed and his cellphone was seized. The MSP Computer Crimes Unit found nude photographs of the minor on Cook's phone.

On March 16, Cook was arrested at his home, then lodged in the Grand Traverse County Jail after a warrant was authorized by the prosecutor's office, Carroll said.

Cook was arraigned in 86th District Court in Grand Traverse County on one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim between the ages of 13 to 15, one count of possessing child sexually abusive material and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Cook was released on 10 percent of $25,000 bond, court records show.

His next court date is scheduled for March 29.