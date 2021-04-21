Cadillac's Lyriq EV will boast 300-plus miles of range
Hummers won't be the only new models rolling off GM's electrified assembly lines in the next few years. The American automotive stalwart has announced plans to release its all-electric Cadillac Lyriq crossover SUV beginning in the first half of 2022, and which customers will be able to reserve starting this September.
We've already gotten a pretty good glimpse of the Lyriq's features and capabilities since Cadillac first announced the vehicle last August. It will feature a 33-inch wide OLED central infotainment display, Chevy's SuperCruise adaptive cruise control, Cadillac's active noise cancellation system, a 19-speaker sounds system from AKG Audio and either 20- or (optional) 22-inch rims.
The RWD Lyriq will of course be powered by GM new Ultium battery system — the same one providing 1,000 HP to the Hummer EV. We do now know that the Lyriq will sport a 12-module, 100 kWh NCMA pack that provides an estimated 340 horsepower, 325 ft lb of torque, and 300-plus mile range. What's more, Cadillac has just revealed that the EV crossover can support up to 190 kW charging on a Level 3 DC station — that'll drop 76 miles of range into the battery about 10 minutes. On a Level 2 AC home station, the Lyriq's 19.2 kW charger module can add about 52 miles per hour of sitting on the plugs.
All this can be yours for the starting price of $59,990. But you'd better get real comfortable with the idea of driving either a black or grey SUV because Satin Steel Metallic and Stellar Black Metallic are the only two exterior colors it will initially come in.