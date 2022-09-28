As Cadiz Inc.'s market cap (NASDAQ:CDZI) drops to US$112m, insiders might be questioning their decision to buy earlier this year

Insiders who acquired US$891k worth of Cadiz Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDZI) stock at an average price of US$2.42 in the past 12 months may be dismayed by the recent 20% price decline. Insiders invest with the hopes of seeing their money grow in value over time. However, as a result of recent losses, their initial investment is now only worth US$809k, which is not what they expected.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Cadiz Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Founder & Non-Executive Director Keith Brackpool made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$394k worth of shares at a price of US$2.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$2.20. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Cadiz share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

While Cadiz insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about US$2.42 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 5.8% of Cadiz shares, worth about US$6.5m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cadiz Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Cadiz insiders are doubting the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Cadiz (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

