When Will Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Breakeven?

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Cadiz Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDZI) future prospects. Cadiz Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. The US$100m market-cap company announced a latest loss of US$34m on 31 December 2021 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Cadiz's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Cadiz, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of US$36m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 77% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Cadiz's upcoming projects, though, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Cadiz currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

